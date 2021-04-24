The ‘Big Bird Bandits’ who allegedly stole a Sesame Street costume from a circus in Adelaide have been tracked down and charged.

The bright yellow Big Bird costume – which measures 213cm tall and is valued at $160,000 – disappeared earlier this week but was returned undamaged early on Wednesday morning.

The alleged thieves left behind a note, apologising for the trouble they had caused.

“We were just having a rough time and were trying to cheer ourselves up,” it read.

“We had a great time with Mr Bird. He’s a great guy and no harm came to our friend. Sorry to be such a big birden (sic).

“Sincerely, the Big Bird Bandits.”

Circus director Keith Brown told ABC Radio Adelaide a trail of feathers on a nearby road were left by the cuplrits.

“Maybe some of those cameras on Port Road will help us,” he said.

South Australia police said two men, aged 26 and 22 from Norwood and Murray Bridge, were arrested on Friday night and later charged with theft and being unlawfully on premises.

They have been granted bail and are next due to appear at Adelaide Magistrates Court in late June.

-with AAP