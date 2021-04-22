Police name man, baby who died in SA dam wall plunge

WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS DETAILS READERS MAY FIND DISTRESSING

SA Police has named an Adelaide father and daughter who died in a suspected murder-suicide at the Barossa Reservoir.

Henry Shepherdson, 38, jumped from the Whispering Wall tourist attraction with his nine-month-old daughter Kobi late on Wednesday.

Police say there is a history of domestic violence in the family.

The little girl’s mother has released photographs of her daughter and has asked for privacy.

SA Police Assistant Commissioner Ian Parrott said it would be a complex investigation to determine what happened in the lead-up to the deaths.

“We have been notified of some domestic violence incidents and reports in relation to this family,” Mr Parrott said.

“There are court processes in place in relation to this family as well.

“We have a beautiful little face which will probably be the face of domestic violence moving forward.

“When you see the photos she supplied, that tells the story.”

He said that the infant had not been taken from the mother.

“The baby was not taken but … there was a very short time frame of the public having notified us that the incident had occurred and Kobi’s mother contacting triple zero,” Mr Parrott said.

He said no public statement had been provided to police by either family, with both asking for privacy.

“Kobi’s mother has been brave enough and strong enough to provide photos of her beautiful young daughter … let that be the memory that she is allowed to share with us,” he said.

Witnesses present at the time

He confirmed families with children were present at the wall on Wednesday, who saw what happened and support was being provided to all witnesses.

“Thank you to those members of the pubic who assisted … no one likes to see kids suffering, the bravery the compassion that those people showed to help Kobi at the time is immeasurable,” he said.

“To respond the way they did is amazing.

“This is something that none of us want to experience ever … the way that police and other emergency services have responded is extremely professional and I’m proud of what they’ve done.”

The reservoir is known as the Whispering Wall because people standing more than 100 metres apart can talk to each other from one side of the wall to the other in whispers.

Fences run either side of a path along the dam.

