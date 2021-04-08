News State SA News Adelaide’s Visy recycling factory at Wingfield catches fire, sending smoke over Adelaide’s north
Updated:

Adelaide’s Visy recycling factory at Wingfield catches fire, sending smoke over Adelaide’s north

The MFS said the fire was contained to the building and had not spread to surrounding businesses. Photo: ABC News
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

About 100 firefighters are battling a blaze at a recycling factory at Wingfield in Adelaide’s north.

Firefighters were called to the Visy recycling factory on Johansson Road about 3:30am after a smoke alarm was activated and a triple-0 call was made.

Twenty-six units from the Metropolitan Fire Service (MFS) and Country Fire Service are battling the blaze, which sent smoke over the local area.

The MFS said the fire was expected to burn for several hours, with bundles of cardboard and plastic fuelling the blaze.

The MFS said the fire was contained to the building and had not spread to surrounding businesses. Photo: ABC News

Police and ambulance offers are also on scene.

Authorities are yet to identify the cause of the blaze.

Nearby residents are warned to stay indoors and keep their windows closed until the smoke has cleared.

Johansson Road and Cormack Roads are closed and are expected to remain off limits for most of today.

-more to come

Follow Us

Trending Now

Credit card debt spikes after early super release ends
This picture shows vials of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and a syringe in Paris on March 11, 2021. - European countries can keep using AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine during an investigation into cases of blood clots that prompted Denmark, Norway and Iceland to suspend jabs, the EU's drug regulator said on March 11, 2021.
UK to offer under-30s AstraZeneca alternative as EMA rules on blood clots
Australia’s answer to the Suez Canal, but nowhere near as bad
‘A perfect storm’: New super laws expose vulnerable members to unscrupulous operators
You’ll likely get the AstraZeneca vaccine – these are the possible side effects
Fact-checking the government’s vaccine spin and promises
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video