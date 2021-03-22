‘No one is going anywhere’: Floods close roads across outback SA

Heavy rain has cut roads across South Australia’s far north, and another heavy rainfall and flash-flooding warning has been issued for Monday afternoon.

The heaviest falls have been 118 millimetres at Mount Dare in the 24 hours to 9am Monday, 54 millimetres at Moomba and 32 millimetres for Oodnadatta.

The Strzelecki, Oodnadatta and Birdsville tracks are closed to all vehicles.

William Creek publican and pilot Trevor Wright said he believed it was the most rain the area had seen in “quite a few years” going on the impact it was having on local roads.

He said the far north had been brought to a standstill, apart from the Stuart Highway.

“No one is going anywhere – we’re stuck wherever we are,” Mr Wright said.

“Hopefully, everyone has got enough food; they’ve definitely got enough water.

“It will be interesting to see how quickly the roads come back because you’ve got to remember the roads out here are all dirt.”

He said a large number of tourists were on their way to the Northern Territory and the Kimberley after being unable to visit in 2020 because of coronavirus border restrictions.

“They’re going to learn what patience is all about,” he said.

Flood warning for SA’s far north

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for the north-east of the north-east pastoral district, including for Moomba, Innamincka and Dalhousie Springs.

“Heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, is expected to continue across the warning area today before moving eastwards late this evening and overnight,” the warning said.

“Thunderstorms embedded within this cloud band may also produce more localised heavy falls.”

Ali Matthews runs the Cooper Creek Homestay at Innamincka.

She said the rain was good for pastoralists and the local water supply, but it meant food would have to be flown into the town rather than coming by truck.

“Our freight truck is probably stuck in Lyndhurst this week,” she said.

“There’s a lot more rain to the south of us so hopefully they’ll be able to get our freight flown in, but it will put a spanner in the works for catering.”

The State Emergency Service has not had any callouts for the far north of the state.

The service has sent two crews to NSW to help with flooding there.

