Three people have suffered injuries in a house fire that police believe was deliberately lit.

Emergency services were called to Calendar Place at Woodville West, in Adelaide’s northwest, just before 4:00am Wednesday morning.

The blaze was contained to the lounge room of the property.

A man and two women have been taken to hospital with burns.

Neighbours told the ABC they were awoken by a woman crying out in the early hours of this morning, with a heavy police presence in the street.

“We came outside when someone knocked on our door and we could hear the screaming,” one neighbour told media at the scene.

“We came out to see what was going on and the ambulance and police were here.”

Police investigations are continuing.

-ABC