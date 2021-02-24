South Australia lifts Melbourne virus travel ban

South Australia will drop its remaining COVID-19 border restrictions with Victoria from Friday, allowing travellers from Greater Melbourne to enter the state.

SA’s transition committee met on Wednesday to endorse the change which was put in place in response to an outbreak in coronavirus cases in Victoria in recent weeks.

Premier Steven Marshall says the relaxation comes after Victoria’s great work to get on top of the cluster.

He says some local restrictions will also be eased at the same time, with dancing to be allowed in venues with a capacity of less than 200 patrons.

Venues between 200 and 1000 will also be allowed dancing, but must limit numbers on the dancefloor to 50 at a time.

“A lot of people are going to be quite relieved that dancing is going to be allowed in South Australia,” the premier said.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said because there was no evidence of community transmission in Victoria, visitors from Melbourne would not be required to undergo COVID-19 testing.

However, she said people already in SA who came from designated hotspots in Melbourne would be required to complete the 14 days in quarantine and others already in the state would be required to have tests on days one, five and 12.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said the easing of border rules with Victoria would help free-up police resources at checkpoints.

“But it’s important to stress we are not COVID free in Australia,” he said.

“We still have people (with the virus) in our quarantine hotels. So we have to have a base level of restrictions.”

