News State SA News Driver with ‘Not Stolen OK’ plates was also disqualified: police
Updated:

Driver with ‘Not Stolen OK’ plates was also disqualified: police

sa australia number plate
Police say the man was caught driving with this painted-over number plate. Photo: SA Police
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A man will face an Adelaide court after he was allegedly caught driving while disqualified, unregistered and uninsured, and with a defaced number plate featuring the words: “Not Stolen OK”.

SA Police said patrols spotted a Mitsubishi sedan travelling along a main road and without its lights on in Adelaide’s north just after 2am on Wednesday

Officers stopped the driver – a 26-year-old Rosetown man – on John Rice Avenue at Elizabeth Vale.

Police said that, on closer inspection, they found that the characters on the number plates had been altered.

“The number plates had in fact been painted over and hand painted with different characters and a helpful message,” police said.

“Further inquiries revealed the driver was disqualified and his vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.”

He was reported for driving while disqualified, with a defaced number plate, and at night without lights.

Police said the man would be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

Topics:

Police South Australia
Follow Us

Trending Now

wawrinka-aus-open
Australian Open: Wawrinka bundled out, as women’s seeds tumble
qantas coronavirus recovery
Airfare wars take off as Qantas, Virgin, Rex offer rock-bottom fares
cba covid profit
Comm Bank profit plunges after virus recession, low interest rates hit margins
mary wilson supremes dies
Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson dies at 76
Crown Resorts directors resign after damning report halts opening of new casino
real estate agent samurai sword
Real estate agent held over Sydney samurai sword attack
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video