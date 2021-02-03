A man has been arrested over an assault on a young woman on Gouger Street in Adelaide’s CBD that was captured on video and has gone viral on social media.

Police arrested a 39-year-old Glen Osmond man last night.

He is accused of striking a woman in the face and kicking her in the stomach at the Fun Tea shop last Friday night.

A 20-year-old Adelaide woman was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Video of the incident has been shared extensively on social media, and has prompted reactions of outrage and shock.

The footage shows a verbal dispute between a man and a woman, before which another man steps in and strikes the woman across the face.

A fight then breaks out in the shop, in which the same young woman is forcefully kicked to the ground by the same man.

As a result, she hits her head on a table.

A woman who rushes to her defence is thrown to the ground, falling on top of the other woman.

The video shows fearful customers in the cafe picking up their children and taking them out of harm’s way.

The accused man was granted bail.

He will appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court in May.

