SA eases restrictions as active COVID cases fall to zero

South Australia has no active coronavirus cases for the first time in weeks, with health authorities announcing restrictions on social gatherings will again be eased from next Monday.

On Tuesday, the state recorded no new COVID-19 cases for the tenth consecutive day.

The maximum number of people allowed at home gatherings will rise, while patrons will be able to stand up while drinking at hospitality venues.

From Monday, the limit on the number of people allowed at private functions at licensed venues will increase from 150 to 200.

Premier Steven Marshall also announced an expansion of the QR code check-in system as part of what he described as “massive changes” to the state’s restrictions.

“As of Monday, we will be requiring that for retail in South Australia as well,” he said.

“This is really the very best tool that our contact tracers have.”

A maximum of 200 guests will be allowed to attend weddings, up from 150, and 200 mourners will be permitted to attend funerals.

Cinemas and theatres will be able to fill to 75 per cent capacity, up from 50 per cent, with patrons required to wear masks.

In addition, gyms will be able to host one person per two square metres and the government will cancel its advice to work from home if possible.

“I know this is something that people have been waiting for for a long period of time,” Mr Marshall said.

“We stared down this second wave in South Australia.”

People in high-risk or vulnerable groups or settings are being asked to continue to wear masks, but in all other situations the wearing of masks will be voluntary.

There are still 200 people in quarantine due to the Parafield cluster.