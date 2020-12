Two men missing in waters off Kangaroo Island have been found.

The pair had left Cape Jervis, south of Adelaide, on Thursday afternoon heading to Cape Willoughby, on the island’s east coast, to go fishing.

They were supposed to return about four hours later and when they didn’t a search began.

The men were found on North Page Island about 8.30am on Friday.

Their upturned vessel was spotted nearby.

-AAP