Confidence grows in SA as virus-free streak extends

South Australia has posted a fifth consecutive day of no new COVID-19 infections amid growing signs its Parafield cluster has been contained.

Thursday’s result left the number of cases linked to the outbreak that has extended across Adelaide’s north at 33.

Only nine of those are still considered active.

The number of people still in quarantine connected to the outbreak has also dived to 272, down from a high of almost 6000.

SA Health said 4541 tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to more than 743,000.

The results are expected to give authorities the confidence to continue to lift virus restrictions in the lead-up to Christmas.

SA last lifted some measures on Tuesday when it also dropped all border restrictions with Victoria.

It is now open to travellers from all states and territories, as well as those from New Zealand.

The state is targeting December 14 when – if all is well – it should return to the level of freedom enjoyed before the Parafield cluster emerged.

