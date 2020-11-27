News State SA News Heat and Black Friday sales a worry for SA COVID cluster
South Australian authorities are continuing efforts to contain a COVID-19 cluster in the midst of a mini-heatwave. Photo: AAP
Health authorities are concerned at the twin threat of soaring temperatures and Black Friday sales at they try to contain a worrying cluster of COVID-19 cases.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to Adelaide’s beaches with the city forecast to swelter with a top temperature of 40C.

Social distancing could be equally as difficult in the main shopping precincts as bargain hunters spend up big before Christmas.

But Premier Steven Marshall says he’s sure most people will do the right thing.

“The vast majority of South Australians know that we’re all in this together and we’ve got to work together to make sure we stay ahead of this virus,” he said.

“We know that South Australians have listened to the expert health advice and listened to the directions of South Australian police.

“I’m very confident that’s going to continue.”

The Parafield cluster now stands at 31 cases with two added on Thursday.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier confirmed a Woodville High School student, who tested positive late on Wednesday, had become infected from a previously identified hotspot.

She said the teenager collected a takeaway order from the Woodville Pizza Bar on November 14, where a person known to be infected was working.

Professor Spurrier said a risk assessment would be done in relation to how infectious the girl was when she went to school on Monday, but all students, teachers and their families had been asked to isolate.

The school has also been closed until further notice and was being deep-cleaned.

The second new case involved a man in his 40s, a close contact of an earlier case who was already in quarantine.

The new infections have raised questions over SA’s plan to lift the virus restrictions imposed because of the cluster as early as next week.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said a meeting of the state’s transition committee on Friday would consider making changes in the context of the latest developments.

“We’ll take the advice of SA Health, but I think it’s been made pretty clear we’re still aiming for a Christmas that is as normal as possible based on the restrictions we had in place back in mid-November,” he said.

“But we do rely on expert health advice, it’s been very good for us so far in terms of managing the virus.”

SA remains on track to lift its remaining border restrictions with Victoria from December 1, and will also roll out QR codes at the same time to allow people to check-in at stores and restaurants to enhance contact tracing.

-with AAP

