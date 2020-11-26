Student at Adelaide high school confirmed with coronavirus

A student at an Adelaide high school has tested positive to COVID-19, South Australian health authorities say.

SA Health issued an alert at 7.30pm on Wednesday, confirming the female Woodville High School student had returned a positive test.

She attended the school “while potentially infectious”, the Department of Education said.

Anyone who attended the school on Monday, November 23, has been told to “isolate immediately with all members of their household until further notice”.

Woodville High will be closed on Thursday for cleaning and to allow SA Health staff to conduct contact tracing and a risk assessment.

Further advice will be provided to staff, students and their families and caregivers “as soon as possible”, the health alert read, but anyone with coronavirus symptoms was urged to seek testing as soon as possible.

The Education Department said the school would be closed “until further notice”.

Monday was the first day back at school for South Australian students, after the state’s “circuit breaker” lockdown was cut short at 12:01am on Sunday, three days early.

SA Health did not clarify whether the case was linked to the Parafield cluster.

The state recorded no other cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

Case follows medi-hotel development

Earlier on Wednesday, South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said the state would implement an eight-point plan in response to the Parafield cluster outbreak.

The changes include moving all people who test positive to coronavirus to a separate medical facility managed by SA Police and protective security officers.

The Parafield cluster began when a security guard at the Peppers Waymouth medi-hotel picked up the virus from a returned traveller and spread it to others.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases linked to the cluster currently stands at 29.

On Tuesday, it was revealed two returned travellers had contracted the virus within Peppers Waymouth Hotel — although health and government officials have not yet disclosed how.

How exactly the cluster escaped quarantine, and who was involved, is under intense investigation by South Australian authorities.

The state has 39 active cases of COVID-19.

One woman in her 50s remains in a stable condition in hospital.

