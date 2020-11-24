One more virus case in SA as it ‘stares down threat’ of second wave

South Australia has recorded one new case of coronavirus but authorities say it is not linked to the Parafield cluster.

The man aged in his 20s is in a medi-hotel, and is a close contact of an overseas arrival who previously tested positive to the virus.

Premier Steven Marshall said the state was on track to revert to pre-cluster restriction levels next Tuesday.

“South Australia is continuing to rise to the challenge of this particular cluster and I believe that we are now in a good position to stare down this second wave,” he said.

“This could have been a catastrophic situation in South Australia but the swift and decisive action taken following that unequivocal health advice has put us in a very good position.

“I want to thank every single South Australian for playing their role in making sure we didn’t have this second wave.”

SA’s chief public health officer, Nicola Spurrier, said the number of cases linked to the Parafield cluster remained at 27.

A woman in her 50s – who was one of the first people infected in the Parafield cluster – has been admitted to hospital but is in a stable condition.

Professor Spurrier is also optimistic about relaxing restrictions, but said testing remained crucial to managing the virus.

She encouraged everyone to get a mask to be worn in places where social distancing was not possible, such as public transport and at shopping centres.

“Everyone get a mask – as I hope I have demonstrated today it can also be a fashion accessory,” she said.

“If you haven’t got yourself a mask, get yourself one.

“I haven’t popped the cork on the champagne but the champagne is on ice.”

Professor Spurrier confirmed that about 4100 contacts and contacts of close contacts remain in isolation as a result of the Parafield cluster.

She said all of those people would require a final test before being released from quarantine.

In all, South Australia has 39 active cases, including overseas arrivals not linked to the Parafield cluster.

Almost 7000 tests were conducted on Monday, and relaxed restrictions would include densities in public spaces and businesses of one person per two square metres.

Business support extended

The SA government has extended a handful of schemes to try to further support small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Premier Marshall said $12 million in cash payments had gone to more than 4000 businesses in recent weeks.

The deadline for those grants was going to be mid-December but will not be extended until the end of February – a move Mr Marshall said would support those impacted by last week’s lockdown.

“By extending the deadline, we give businesses a further leg-up,” he said.

The government will also introduce legislation allowing alcohol to be sold with takeaway food – something introduced during South Australia’s first wave to support the hospitality sector.

Eligible home builder grant applications will now have six months to commence construction from date of contract being signed, rather than the usual three-month timeframe.