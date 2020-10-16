News State South Australia Man dies in fuel tanker crash at Meadows in Adelaide Hills, causing fire which melted road

Man dies in fuel tanker crash at Meadows in Adelaide Hills, causing fire which melted road

The remains of the fuel tanker after the crash on Brookman Road at Meadows. Photo: ABC Radio Adelaide/Spence Denny
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A 59-year-old Echunga man has died after his fuel tanker crashed into a tree last night at Meadows, in the Adelaide Hills.

The accident happened just after 11:00pm on Brookman Road, when the 14,000-litre truck left the road and rolled, before bursting into flames.

Witnesses who called triple-0 reported seeing flames shooting 20 metres into the air.

Seventy firefighters from the Country Fire Service and Metropolitan Fire Service fought the blaze, which melted parts of the road.

Brookman Road will be closed between Morris Road and Hammersmith Drive for most of the day as crews carry out repairs.

The Environment Protection Authority is at the scene to assess the environmental impact of the fuel spilling into Meadows Creek.

The man’s death brought the number of people killed on South Australia’s roads this year to 70.

“Clearly 70 more than we should have,” Senior Constable Dave Muir told ABC Radio Adelaide.

Yesterday, a 22-year-old Felixstow man died after the car he was driving hit a tree and burst into flames on Main North Road at Elizabeth.

South Australia’s road toll at this time last year was 86.

-ABC

Follow Us

Trending Now

gabba afl
Annastacia Palaszczuk faces problems with her COVID guidelines as AFL grand final looms
Story of Hope: How an AFLW star has to learn how to explain the unexplainable
Police raid homes of French government in investigation into pandemic response
Greg Combet: Morrison government has ‘left the stage of national leadership’
We need to restart immigration to drive economic growth. Here’s one way to do it safely
Tell me more! Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies moves to Paramount Plus
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video