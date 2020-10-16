A 59-year-old Echunga man has died after his fuel tanker crashed into a tree last night at Meadows, in the Adelaide Hills.

The accident happened just after 11:00pm on Brookman Road, when the 14,000-litre truck left the road and rolled, before bursting into flames.

Witnesses who called triple-0 reported seeing flames shooting 20 metres into the air.

Seventy firefighters from the Country Fire Service and Metropolitan Fire Service fought the blaze, which melted parts of the road.

Brookman Road will be closed between Morris Road and Hammersmith Drive for most of the day as crews carry out repairs.

The Environment Protection Authority is at the scene to assess the environmental impact of the fuel spilling into Meadows Creek.

The man’s death brought the number of people killed on South Australia’s roads this year to 70.

“Clearly 70 more than we should have,” Senior Constable Dave Muir told ABC Radio Adelaide.

Yesterday, a 22-year-old Felixstow man died after the car he was driving hit a tree and burst into flames on Main North Road at Elizabeth.

South Australia’s road toll at this time last year was 86.

-ABC