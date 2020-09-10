Two men who were reported missing after their boat disappeared off the South Australian coast four days ago have been found safe and well.

A police launch found Goolwa men Tony Higgins, 57, and Derek Robinson, 48, on board their boat the Margrel off Salt Creek early Thursday.

The men left Coffin Bay, on the Eyre Peninsula, last Thursday, and had not been heard from since Friday, when they reported propeller trouble.

The pair were reported missing by a friend on Sunday, but made contact with authorities late last night, just hours after an air and sea search had been called off.

SA Police Senior Constable Matt Brown said the men were “in good spirits and not injured”.

“Police are taking them back to safety,” he said.

“[We’re] still trying to work out [with the men] what happened.”

He said it could take a few hours to bring them back to shore.

They are expected to be towed back to Goolwa or Victor Harbor behind the police boat Investigator II.

The missing men were in a 10-metre wooden-hulled boat, called Margrel, which they were intending to bring back to Goolwa for renovations.

The search over the past four days covered more than 120,000 square kilometres, with help from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), Royal Australian Air Force and Kangaroo Island and Volunteer Marine Rescue, as well as police.

