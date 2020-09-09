News State South Australia Search for missing SA men enters fourth day

missing fishermen
The two fishermen, in their trawler Margrel, were last heard from on Friday night. Photo: Facebook/South Australia police
A search for two men missing in waters off the South Australian coast will focus on the shorelines along areas of Eyre Peninsula, Kangaroo Island and the Coorong as it continues for a fourth day.

Tony Higgins, 57, and Derek Robinson, 48, left Coffin Bay in the 10-metre wooden-hulled fishing boat called the Margrel, bound for Goolwa on Thursday.

They reported engine trouble to a friend on Friday night and advised they were going to divert to Kangaroo Island.

When no word had been heard from the men, the friend raised the alarm on Sunday, prompting a large-scale aerial search that has since covered more than 103,000 square kilometres.

Superintendent Paul Bahr said with each passing hour, hopes of finding the men alive were fading.

“Our thoughts are with their families, who we are maintaining regular contact with, who are anxiously awaiting any word,” he said.

Search efforts on Wednesday will include resources from SA police, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, the Royal Australian Air Force and Kangaroo Island and Coffin Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue.

