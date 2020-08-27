The identity of a father accused of the shooting murders of his teenage son and his son’s girlfriend in rural South Australia at the weekend can be revealed.

Pawel Klosowski, 46, faced the Mount Gambier Magistrates Court on Monday charged with two counts of murder.

Details surrounding his identity were suppressed by the court as part of an interim order, which also meant details about the identities of the victims could not be published.

But that suppression has now expired, allowing him to be named.

Police were called to a property at Mount McIntyre near Millicent just before midnight on Saturday where Lukasz Klosowski and girlfriend Chelsea Ireland, both 19, were found with fatal gunshot wounds.

The young couple from Adelaide were visiting the state’s south-east for the weekend.

Tributes are continuing to flow for the 19-year-olds, with both their former schools organising memorial services.

Earlier this week, friends took to social media to pay their respects.

“The ongoing legacy of friendships and love that [Chelsea] and Lukasz left will not be forgotten,” one friend wrote.

“Gone way too soon but the infectious happiness you both radiated will live on.”

Another friend wrote that she was “completely heartbroken” by the deaths.

“It feels impossible to find the words to express how much you made an impact on people’s lives,” she said.

Ms Ireland completed her Year 12 studies at St Mary’s College while Lukasz, nicknamed Wu, attended Christian Brothers College (CBC).

“Our CBC community is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of old scholar, Lukasz,” CBC principal Daniel Lynch said on Monday.

St Mary’s College principal Clare Nocka said the community was reeling from the tragedy.

“Our St Mary’s College community is shocked and devastated to learn of the tragic death of old scholar, Chelsea,” Ms Nocka said on Monday.

“The staff community remembers Chelsea as a bright and engaged young woman who was connected with her community and embraced all elements of school life.”

Pawel Klosowski, who is also known as Paul, remains in custody and did not make an application for bail on Monday.

He is expected to reappear in court in December.

