Two men, both aged 20, were taken to hospital after the robbery. Photo: ABC News/Michael Clements
Two men have been taken to hospital following a robbery in Adelaide’s southern suburbs which saw one victim’s face spray-painted by his assailants.

Police were called to the intersection of Morton Road and Flaxmill Road, at Christie Downs, following reports of two men being assaulted and robbed by a group of eight people just after 5:00am.

One of the victims was punched in the face and hit on the head with a bottle, while the other victim’s face was spray-painted.

The group, all described as having a Caucasian appearance and in their late teens, stole a portable speaker before running off.

Police said a search of the area failed to locate the suspects.

The victims, both aged 20, were taken to Noarlunga Hospital with minor injuries.

Police investigations are continuing and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

