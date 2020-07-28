News State South Australia Three new faces appointed to SA cabinet

Three new faces appointed to SA cabinet

south australia cabinet shuffle
Vincent Tarzia is one of three MPs promoted to the South Australian cabinet. Photo: AAP
South Australian lower house MPs Vincent Tarzia, Stephen Patterson and David Basham have been added to the state cabinet after the resignations of three ministers.

Premier Steven Marshall said his new team blended experience with new faces, bringing a fresh perspective.

“My new cabinet brings together a wealth of experience and expertise in key portfolio areas with some incredibly talented new ministers who will add fresh energy, enthusiasm and skills to their roles,” he said on Tuesday.

Mr Tarzia will give up the speaker’s role in the SA parliament to take on the police and emergency services portfolios. Mr Patterson will take trade and investment and Mr Basham primary industries and regional development.

They replace Stephan Knoll, Tim Whetstone and David Ridgway, who all quit the cabinet on Sunday.

Mr Knoll and Mr Whetsone were caught up in the row over accommodation allowances. Both country MPs have admitted wrongly claiming money while staying in Adelaide for parliamentary and other business.

Mr Ridgway stood down after telling Mr Marshall he did not want to serve in a reshuffled cabinet.

The new ministry will be sworn in on Wednesday.

