Two men charged over South Australia border breach

Two men have been charged after allegedly breaching the South Australian border from Victoria.

The pair were driving separate cars and set off a police pursuit after failing to stop at a border checkpoint on the Dukes Highway at Wolseley about 1.30am on Friday, SA police said.

A chase began, with back-up patrols and the PolAir helicopter called in before one car was immobilised by road spikes near Tailem Bend Hospital.

The man in the second car stopped voluntarily.

A 25-year-old man, from Osborne in SA, and 26-year-old from Brooklyn Park, also in SA, were arrested and later charged with various offences, including failing to comply with COVID-19 directions and driving while unlicensed.

They were refused bail to face Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday.

The arrests come as SA health officials play down concerns a second positive case in as many days could be the start of a second wave of infections in the state.

A SA man who went to Victoria to work on the wharves tested positive for COVID-19 after initially testing negative when he flew back to Adelaide earlier in July.

He is currently in hotel quarantine and his family members are self-isolating at home as they await their test results.

But SA Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier doesn’t think the case could be the start of a second wave, as has occurred in Victoria.

“Everything has worked well in this instance and my team has provided me with the confidence that we have got all the close contacts,” she said on Thursday.

However, the incident has prompted a review of the number of essential workers allowed to move between SA and Victoria.

-with AAP