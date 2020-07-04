Over 100 Australians have touched down in Adelaide this morning, arriving on a flight from Kuala Lumpur as part of ongoing repatriation efforts by the federal government.

The 120 travellers will spend the next two weeks in quarantine at the Playford Hotel, in the Adelaide CBD, where they will be tested for COVID-19.

SA health officials oversaw the arrivals this morning, making sure the passengers were wearing face masks and abiding by social distancing requirements.

They will all be required to quarantine at the hotel for a fortnight before returning to their home states.

The arrivals join hundreds more who are already serving quarantine stays at hotels across the Adelaide CBD.

Three travellers from last weekend’s cohort tested positive for coronavirus with expectations more cases will follow.

It comes as SA Health revealed a security guard monitoring repatriated Australians in hotel quarantine was sent home for breaching safety protocols and a review is underway.

SA’s Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier yesterday said the guard was not wearing a mask while on duty, but she said no-one was put at risk.

She said SA Police identified the breach because they had oversight of the security guard operations and that a review was now underway into the security agencies providing the services.

“Because we’ve got those processes in place, I’m feeling very comfortable about that,” she said.

Failures by security guards to meet COVID-19 safety protocols were linked to a coronavirus outbreak at a Melbourne hotel which was used to quarantine returned travellers last month.

Today, the state government also announced a group of State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers would be trained up as volunteer ambulance personnel as a precaution against coronavirus.

It is part of a plan to boost the state’s COVID-19 response, with crews to receive training in CPR, infection control and ambulance driving skills, so they can step in for paramedics who may need to self-isolate.

SA Health Minister Stephen Wade said the plan would build operational resilience, particularly in regional areas.

“As we go into this second phase of the pandemic, we’ve got to be ready for the unexpected,” he said.

“We’ve seen an unexpected surge in cases from Victoria, we’ve got a border with Victoria so we need to make sure we’re ready for whatever comes.”

SA Police to monitor nightclubs

SA Police will also be monitoring Adelaide nightclubs this weekend to make sure the venues are complying with current COVID-19 restrictions.

Current restrictions in SA allow nightclubs to reopen dance floors and serve alcohol, but patrons cannot consume alcohol while on the dance floor.

Police said after visiting several venues on Friday night, most were being compliant.

It follows reports that officers had attended Red Square on Hindley Street, in Adelaide’s CBD.

“Police attended nightclubs in the CBD, Glenelg, Henley Beach and the southern suburbs last night,” police said.

“Some minor breaches of the directions were detected and education was provided to these venues.

“Police will continue to monitor these venues throughout the weekend and future peak times.”

