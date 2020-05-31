News State South Australia Australia’s youngest bank robber? Adelaide girl, 12, charged with break-in

Two girls, including a 12-year-old, allegedly broke into a bank in suburban Adelaide while they were on bail for earlier offences.

Police said the girls were wearing hoodies and used a shopping trolley to smash the front window of a bank at the Colonnades Shopping Centre in Noarlunga Centre just after 2am on Sunday.

They allege one of the girls entered the bank while the other kept watch, but both left empty-handed.

A window of a neighbouring office was also smashed.

The 12-year-old, from Aldinga Beach, and a 15-year-old girl, from Morphett Vale, have both been charged with aggravated serious criminal trespass, attempted aggravated serious criminal trespass and breaching bail.

Both have been refused police bail and will appear in Adelaide Youth Court on Monday.

-AAP

