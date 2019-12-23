Six people have been held at gunpoint in a series of incidents across suburban Adelaide, in which several cars were stolen and one person was punched in the face.

Police have seized two allegedly stolen cars — and released photos of another — linked to the crimes which occurred yesterday over a 16-hour period.

A man has been arrested but police are searching for others involved.

In the first incident, on Bagster Road at Salisbury North at about 5:30am, a passenger in a small grey hatchback threatened the driver of another vehicle with a firearm.

Half an hour later, a man was walking along Village Terrace in Blakeview when he was threatened, punched in the face and had his bag stolen by two men in a hatchback.

In a similar incident, a driver was parked on Fuller Street at Walkerville when a stolen Holden ute reversed up to his car and a passenger threatened him with two guns. His wallet and phone were stolen.

The ute was later found at Angle Park, where a 28-year-old Virginia man was arrested.

He has been charged with offences including illegal use of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and driving under the influence of drugs.

“Enquiries are still underway to confirm if the incidents are linked,” police said in a statement.

Before the suspect’s arrest, another person was threatened with a handgun on Bolivar Road at Paralowie at about 11:45am on Sunday.

Several hours later, a small hatchback pulled up on Creslin Avenue at Ingle Farm, with the driver threatening another person with a gun just after 7:30pm.

“The events culminated at 9:20pm when a man was approached in Pauls Drive at Valley View,” police said.

“The victim was threatened and he was assaulted with what he describes as a shotgun.”

The attacker then stole the victim’s Ford ute.

“[A] stolen silver Hyundai that may be linked to earlier reports was located nearby and has been seized by police for forensic examination,” police said.

Police have asked anyone who sees the ute — with registration S325 APC — to immediately call triple-0.

-ABC