Adelaide Hills bushfire destroys more than 70 homes

The number of homes destroyed in the Cudlee Creek bushfire in the Adelaide Hills has shot up to 72.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall on Sunday also confirmed that 404 outbuildings on properties and 227 vehicles have been destroyed.

The previous estimate for homes destroyed was 15.

It is also believed some buildings have been destroyed by fires on Kangaroo Island.

One person was found dead at Charleston in the Adelaide Hills on Saturday and several dozen people remain injured, but there have been no further injuries or loss of life.

The fires broke out in catastrophic conditions on Friday and remain uncontrolled.

Mr Marshall said it was a “very sad day” with “scenes of absolutely devastation” as families returned to their homes to find only rubble.

“If there is any good news, there has been no further fatality in SA and there has been no further … injury to personnel here in South Australia,” he said.

Country Fire Service (CFS) incident controller Richard de Groot said the fire had burnt through 25,000 hectares of land.

It was still categorised as “going” but had “no forward rate of spread”.

Backburning has begun in the Kangaroo Creek area, east of Castambul and Montacute, causing plumes of smoke.

“We are getting a lot of concern about the fire breaking out, but it is a planned event,” Mr de Groot said.

About 300 firefighters are working on the fireground, he said.

