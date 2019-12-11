News State South Australia Adelaide Airport evacuated after security breach
The crowd at Adelaide Airport awaiting clearance to re-enter. Photo: Twitter
The main terminal at Adelaide Airport was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon due to an issue with security screening machines.

The concourse and gates were evacuated of hundreds of passengers and other people while Australian Federal Police conducted a sweep of the area, an airport spokesperson said.

Later, airport management said a fault in a screening machine had allowed an unknown number of passengers to enter the concourse without proper security clearance.

“All customers were moved out of the sterile area, a sweep conducted, and customers are currently being re-screened and allowed to re-enter the concourse,” the statement said.

Screening had resumed by 3.10pm (ACDT)

At least one flight had already been delayed, and the airport warned travellers should expect more delays.

