Adelaide Airport evacuated after security breach

The main terminal at Adelaide Airport was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon due to an issue with security screening machines.

The concourse and gates were evacuated of hundreds of passengers and other people while Australian Federal Police conducted a sweep of the area, an airport spokesperson said.

Later, airport management said a fault in a screening machine had allowed an unknown number of passengers to enter the concourse without proper security clearance.

“All customers were moved out of the sterile area, a sweep conducted, and customers are currently being re-screened and allowed to re-enter the concourse,” the statement said.

Line up at security awaiting outcome of Adelaide airport security breach pic.twitter.com/MATjANnTs1 — Jo De Silva (@Jo_DeSilva) December 11, 2019

#ADELAIDEAIRPORT TERMINAL EVACUATED DUE TO SECURITY FAULT: Service now resuming after re-screening. Customers were evacuated from T1 concourse due to an issue with security screening. Some flight delays may be expected, passengers should check with airlines for flight status. pic.twitter.com/hf1u8WxdHb — Adelaide Airport (@AdelaideAirport) December 11, 2019

Screening had resumed by 3.10pm (ACDT)

At least one flight had already been delayed, and the airport warned travellers should expect more delays.