Adelaide teenager stable after being hit by train

The teenager was listed as critical but her condition has improved overnight. Photo: ABC
A teenage girl is fighting for her life after she was struck by a train at a south-west Adelaide station, with emergency services working together to free her.

Police and ambulance services rushed to Woodlands Park Railway Station at Edwardstown about 6.40pm on Thursday after reports a pedestrian had been hit.

Local police arrived first on scene and administered first aid until paramedics arrived, and emergency services worked together to free the girl from beneath the train.

Police said she was taken to the Flinders Medical Centre in a critical condition.

Senior Constable Kate Dawson told the ABC on Friday the condition of the teenager had improved.

“When police arrived they rendered first aid until the paramedics got there and emergency services all worked together to free her from underneath the train where she was stuck,” she said.

“She was taken to the Flinders Medical Centre by ambos in a critical condition but we understand she is now in a serious but stable condition which is good news.”

The train line was shut down for sometime but has since reopened.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience,” Senior Constable Dawson said.

