SA man pleads guilty to murdering his 20-year-old daughter

A Kidman Park man has pleaded guilty to murdering his daughter after she was found dead in a car just metres from their family home last month.

Petrit Lekaj, 49, appeared in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court via video link from a mental health facility on Monday morning.

His daughter, 20-year-old Sabrina Lekaj, was found dead in a car about 250 metres from her family home in Kidman Park, in Adelaide’s west, alongside her injured father.

Police had been searching for Sabrina and her father after loved ones raised concerns about their welfare.

Lekaj was not due to face court again until January, but on Monday instructed his lawyer Ben Sale that he wanted to plead guilty.

He previously appeared in court via a video link from hospital on July 26 charged with his daughter’s murder.

He was being treated for a serious abdominal injury in the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Sabrina’s funeral was held earlier this month in Flinders Park.

Lekaj will appear in court again in November.