Hannah Baxter’s heartbroken family have revealed her parents “exhausted themselves to try and help Hannah escape this monster” after her ex-husband murdered her and his three children in a Brisbane street.

Hannah, 31, died on Wednesday night, after her children, Aaliyah, 6, Lainah, 4 and Trey, 3 were burned alive when their father ambushed the family with a knife and poured petrol on them as they headed off on the morning school run.

Neighbours say the agitated father, 42-year-old Rowan Baxter, tried to stop residents from rescuing the children from the burning car before stabbing himself in the suburban street. He died at the scene.

One witness told The Courier Mail that Hannah screamed “he’s poured petrol on me” as she rolled on the ground after escaping the driver’s seat, while another neighbour said she yelled “my children are in the car, save my children”.

The tragedy unfolded just a street away from the home of Hannah’s parents, Sue and Lloyd Clarke, where she had been living since fleeing the family home before Christmas.

Police had previously been called to a family violence incident involving the family in January.

Hannah’s brother, Nathaniel Clarke, said his sister was murdered by a “heartless monster” who was locked in a custody battle with his ex-wife.

“Yesterday I had my sister, nephew and two nieces taken from me in the worst way possible by a heartless monster they called their dad,” Mr Clarke wrote.

“Everyone who has been lucky enough to be a part of their lives would know just how sweet and loving these kids and my sister really were.”

“The last thing my sister said to my wife was ‘I’m so excited this year will be great’.

“I will forever love you all.”

Stacey Roberts, the wife of Hannah’s brother, has set up an online fundraising page to help cover the funeral costs for the mother and her three children, which has now raised $40,000.

Ms Roberts said the entire family had been dealing with the turmoil for months and her much loved sister-in-law was “so strong”.

“As you may be aware, my beautiful sister in-law and my nieces and nephew had their lives taken by a disgusting human being they called their father,” Ms Roberts wrote.

“For all those who knew Hannah, or had even just met her once, would know how much of a beautiful soul she was, her children were her life.

“All of us (at the Carina Gardens Dental) have watched the turmoil Sue and Lloyd have gone through watching their daughter and grandkids at the hand of this monster,” she wrote.

“You are so strong Hannah. Rest Easy with your beautiful littles.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the tragedy was “devastating”.

“My heart goes out to the families and community going through this tragic time and the emergency responders confronting what would be a shattering scene,” he said.

Hannah Baxter’s Facebook and social media accounts describe her son Trey as her “main man” and detail the fitness trainer mum’s love of the beach and exercise with her children.

Her ex-partner’s account includes a disturbing video of him “play wrestling” with his children while the youngest child appears distressed.

According to witnesses of the tragedy, Mr Baxter, a former NRL player, survived the blaze before abusing neighbours who tried to hose down the flames and and rescue the children.

He then reportedly returned to the burning car and retrieved a knife which he used to stab himself on the street where he died.

Aaron Snell, a neighbour who witnessed the tragedy, told News Corp that Mr Baxter shouted at bystanders that he wanted his family to die.

“He was so angry and just going absolutely crazy … he wanted [the car] to burn,” he said.

“I’m trying to suss out the situation, whether I could do CPR or not and he was just in all matter of states. And then he jumped into the full flaming car, into the front seat to grab a knife. He stabbed himself in the chest.

“That’s when he’s dropped to his knees and went down head first, then he jumped up again, and then he fell flat.”

Mr Baxter was once contracted to the New Zealand Warriors, but did not play a first-grade game.

Before they split, the couple owned a gym, Intergr8, in Brisbane but it shut down after the marriage broke down late last year.

First responders to the tragedy including ambulance officers and police are now receiving counselling.

“I’ve been in the ambulance service for a long time and these things are always confronting when there’s children involved,” said senior operations supervisor Adrian Tong at the scene.

“It was confronting. We did all we could.”