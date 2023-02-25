News State QLD News Brisbane News Brisbane teens charged with murder after midnight brawl
Brisbane teens charged with murder after midnight brawl

QLD police teen missing
Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in an early morning brawl that erupted in Brisbane’s southeast.

Queensland police on Saturday said two boys – aged 15 and 16 – had been arrested and charged following the deadly confrontation between two groups at Underwood just after 1am on Friday.

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said the 20-year-old man’s death was the result of a chance meeting between the groups and he was convinced the violent incident had no connection to any gang activities.

The two teenagers were arrested on Friday afternoon, when one was located at a Helensvale shopping centre.

Police also recovered a black Audi sedan from the centre’s car park after earlier making a public appeal for sightings of the vehicle.

“The young ages of the pair in custody is certainly confronting and the community rightfully denounces this type of lethal violence and police stand with them in condemning this alleged horrific act,” Det Supt Smith said.

Police previously said the victim appeared to have been stabbed with a bladed weapon during the melee, but hadn’t initially realised he’d been seriously injured.

The 20-year-old subsequently collapsed and was found unresponsive at the scene, where he was later declared dead.

Both teenagers were denied bail and they are due to appear in Brisbane Childrens Court.

-AAP

