Brisbane man reported dead after dog attack
Brisbane man reported dead after dog attack

NSW truck crash
The victim of a dog attack south of Brisbane has reportedly died of his injuries.

Police say officers were called to the scene, in Ison Road at Greenbank, shortly before 11am on Saturday, where they found a critically injured man.

A crime scene was declared and the street closed, a spokesman said.

Brisbane’s Courier-Mail reports paramedics administered emergency treatment but were unable to save the man, who died at the scene.

Other reports suggest the residence is not believed to be the home of the victim and that the dogs did not belong to him.

more to come

