Live

A man accused of shooting three family members dead on a remote Queensland cattle property has appeared in court for the first time.

Darryl Valroy Young, 59, has been charged with three counts of murder and another count of attempted murder.

He will remain behind bars after his case was adjourned following his appearance via video link at Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Young’s matter was listed for 8.30am.

But the court was reportedly opened half an hour early for it to be mentioned, with Mr Young appearing via video link from the watchhouse at Whitsunday Police Station, Cannonvale.

Neighbours of the victims made the long trip to Proserpine court for Mr Young’s first appearance.

The victims have been identified as Mervyn and Maree Schwarz, aged 71 and 59, and Maree’s son Graham Tighe, aged 35.

The neighbours said they wanted to show support for the victims’ family as they tried to comprehend the tragedy.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” they told the Daily Mercury.

The sole survivor of the shooting, Mr Tighe’s brother Ross, is recovering in hospital and remains in a stable condition following the incident between neighbours near Bogie, north-west of Mackay.

He is recovering from a gunshot wound to the stomach and has been interviewed by police.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Mr Tighe and his family.

“We have created this fund to help them with the aftermath of suddenly having their worlds turned upside down,” it said.

“Please help us lessen some of this burden and unforeseen future costs.”

On Monday morning almost $11,000 had been raised.

Police believe Mr Young met his neighbours at the boundary line of their properties before the shooting occurred early on Thursday morning.

The injured Mr Tighe managed to flee by car and raise the alarm before being flown to Mackay Base Hospital to have surgery for critical injuries.

He was found by police about 40 kilometres from the shooting scene.

Police then locked down the surrounding rural cattle properties before conducting a sweep.

Mr Young and two other people, who were held by police but later released, were found on his property.

Whitsunday councillor Mike Brunker said on Friday that the Tighes had moved to Bogie about 12 months earlier.

“Just an absolute tragic situation,” he told Seven’s Today program.

Mr Young – a long-term resident of the area – is due to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on November 1.

-AAP