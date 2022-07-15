News State QLD News Brisbane News Brisbane airport freight workers charged
Brisbane airport freight workers charged

Brisbane Airport
Two freight workers are among eight people charged over stealing from packages at Brisbane airport. Photo: AAP
Federal police have charged eight people, including two freight workers, with stealing phones and tablets from packages at Brisbane Airport.

The workers allegedly pilfered from freight packages including iPhones, iPads, Samsung mobile phones and phone accessories.

Police allege that between February and November last year the freight handlers abused their access to restricted areas to target the devices.

The two men allegedly used their own family members and associates to sell the devices for cash and drugs.

Police have charged the workers – a Bracken Ridge man, 41, and a Deception Bay man, 40, with offences including theft and dealing with stolen property.

Another six people including four women and two men have also been charged.

Brisbane Airport police commander Mark Colbran said trusted insiders who abused their employment and security credentials would be targeted by investigators in a crackdown on crime in secure areas.

– AAP

