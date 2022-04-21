News State QLD News Brisbane News Car hits Labor MP Butler’s Brisbane office
Updated:
Live

Car hits Labor MP Butler’s Brisbane office

Terri Butler
A vehicle has ploughed into the Brisbane office of federal Labor MP Terri Butler. Photo: Twitter
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A car has crashed into federal Labor MP Terri Butler’s Brisbane electorate office before driving away.

The vehicle ploughed into the front of the Griffith MP’s office on Old Cleveland Road, Greenslopes, just after 1pm on Thursday.

Photos sent to AAP by a witness show broken door frames and shattered glass on the carpet inside the office.

Police say the car left the scene immediately and the driver is yet to be found.

This happened a short while ago. No one was harmed. Thanks for your concern, everyone,” Ms Butler wrote on Twitter.

“The police are on the scene. We don’t know the condition or whereabouts of the driver.”

Officers are investigating whether the crash was deliberate.

-with AAP

Topics:

Queensland Terri Butler
Follow Us

Live News

Some Qantas passengers say they've waited upwards of five hours to contact customer service.
Qantas passengers furious after waiting on hold for hours to speak to a human
Ukraine update: Russia’s intercontinental missile threat and Mariupol on cusp of collapse
Johnny Depp
What we know so far from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial
Netflix
Advertisements coming to Netflix as customers leave in droves
ICAC
The Pub Test: Wentworth residents offer their verdict on a federal ICAC
Julian Assange extradition moves one step closer