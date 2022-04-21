Car hits Labor MP Butler’s Brisbane office

Live

A car has crashed into federal Labor MP Terri Butler’s Brisbane electorate office before driving away.

The vehicle ploughed into the front of the Griffith MP’s office on Old Cleveland Road, Greenslopes, just after 1pm on Thursday.

Photos sent to AAP by a witness show broken door frames and shattered glass on the carpet inside the office.

Police say the car left the scene immediately and the driver is yet to be found.

This happened a short while ago. No one was harmed. Thanks for your concern, everyone,” Ms Butler wrote on Twitter.

“The police are on the scene. We don’t know the condition or whereabouts of the driver.”

Officers are investigating whether the crash was deliberate.

-with AAP