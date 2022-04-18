News State QLD News Brisbane News Boy dies in north Brisbane house fire
Boy dies in north Brisbane house fire

A six-year-old boy has died in a fire that gutted a home in Brisbane’s inner north, while a man, a woman and four-year-old girl escaped.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services say the blaze erupted at the rear of the house on Barlow St, Clayfield, before 4am on Monday.

The adults and four-year-old girl managed to get out, but the boy was trapped in his bedroom at the back of the home.

A firefighter told the Nine Network the intense heat made it difficult to enter the property.

They eventually got through the front door and started extinguishing the blaze before they found the boy’s body in a bedroom.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics treated the man for superficial burns to his hands, while the woman and girl were uninjured.

TV news footage and photos show the home has been gutted and charred.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

– AAP

