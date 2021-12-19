News State QLD News Brisbane News Four die in Brisbane light plane crash
Updated:
Live

Four die in Brisbane light plane crash

boy drowning murder
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Four people have died following a plane crash northeast of Brisbane.

Police say the small aircraft crashed in waters off Redcliffe shortly after 9am on Sunday.

The plane came down near the coastal suburb of Scarborough not long after taking off from Redcliffe Aerodome.

Media reports suggest the plane may have flipped after engine trouble prompted the pilot to attempt to return to the landing strip.

“The plane is in a very, very difficult position in the wetland area and we have currently got police and divers travelling to that area,” Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll initially told reporters.

A multi-agency operation is underway with water police and divers along with the force’s forensic crash unit assisting other agencies including the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

Senior police along with ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell are expected to further address media shortly.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

border Australia interstate border restrictions
Travelling interstate? Here’s a state-by-state guide to border restrictions
budget
Paul Bongiorno: PM’s only hope is budget numbers saving him
multiple sclerosis
More time outdoors for kids: Lower risk of developing multiple sclerosis
‘Heaving with sorrow’: Scott Morrison says all Australians share Devonport’s heartbreak
election tactics
Michael Pascoe: Morrison confirms election tactics of lie, deny and deflect
YouTube
The YouTube clips that grabbed the most eyeballs in 2021