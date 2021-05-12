News State QLD News Brisbane News SES crews search land in Taigum after police launch investigation into woman’s sudden death
SES crews search land in Taigum after police launch investigation into woman’s sudden death

Police attended the Taigum address on Saturday after reports of a body found. Photo: ABC News/Lia Walsh
A crime scene has been established in Taigum this morning after a woman’s body was found on the weekend.

Police were called to an address on Muller Road shortly after midday on Saturday after a relative of the woman found her collapsed.

The 53-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation is now underway.

Police said this morning the matter was being treated as a sudden death.

Emergency services are searching the surrounding bushland and park.

SES crews search land in Taigum near where a woman’s body was found. Photo: ABC News/Lia Walsh

Around 15 SES personnel have been scouring the long grass and around parked vehicles.

Authorities have blocked off a section with police tape, as runners and cyclists continue to pass by from a nearby trail.

Police vehicles and officers have arrived at the scene.

