Queensland police capture suspect after double slaying in Caboolture

Two men have been shot dead and their suspected killer is in custody after a dramatic manhunt at Caboolture, north of Brisbane.

Police have confirmed the pair died after they were shot on Lower King Street at Caboolture just after 5pm on Saturday.

A manhunt for the gunman ended about 7.40pm when a 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody 80km away in Victoria Point, to Brisbane’s southeast.

“We have a male person in custody, he’s a 24-year-old man from Caboolture,” Acting Detective Inspector Michael Hogan told reporters.

“He was located down at Victoria Point and is being brought back to Caboolture for questioning.

“We obviously have to conduct the investigation … there’s a lot of forensic evidence that needs to be combed through.

“In addition to that the investigators will be trying to ascertain what happened through the process of an interview.”

Police have not confirmed media reports that both victims were aged in their 20s and that one was killed inside a townhouse, the other on a driveway into the complex.

–AAP