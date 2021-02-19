Sunnybank siege ends after 26-hour ordeal

A two-day siege has ended in Brisbane after an armed man was arrested by police.

The stand-off began when police investigating serious offences visited a duplex home near Banoon train station at Sunnybank, in Brisbane’s south, about 11am on Thursday.

Officers were confronted by a man armed with what was believed to be a gun and retreated before calling in backup.

A woman and three-year-old boy were trapped in the home as heavily armed police locked down an area bounded by Dyson Avenue, Geddes Place, Beenleigh Road and Ganda Place.

Officers tried to negotiate with the man via a loudspeaker throughout Thursday night.

A series of loud cracks and bangs heard early on Friday morning raised concerns that gunshots had been fired.

However, police denied that those reports were correct and said the undetermined sounds were unrelated to the siege.

Police finally convinced the man to surrender and he was led out of the home in handcuffs shortly after midday on Friday.

Patrol Inspector Michelle Piket said there had been a peaceful resolution.

The incident occurred at 10.15am yesterday and was resolved at 12.15pm today,” she said.

“Operationally, a significant number of police were involved, including specialist units.”

The 36-year-old man is understood to be related to the woman and boy. Police are yet to decide on what charges, if any, he will face.

“We are very happy that the matter has been resolved peacefully. Investigations will be ongoing,” Ms Piket said.

The local lockdown has been lifted.

-with AAP