Brisbane hit by heavy downpour – with more rain on the way

Brisbane and parts of Queensland’s Sunshine Coast copped a drenching on Tuesday, with some areas getting 64 millimetres of rain in under an hour.

The highest rainfall totals were at Bribie Island with 64 millimetres, followed by Kippa-Ring with 53 millimetres, and Eagle Farm with 49 millimetres.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast further showers and the chance of thunderstorms for the rest of Tuesday and into Wednesday for the greater Brisbane region.

The rain is expected to persist until at least Friday, before easing at the weekend.

The region stretching from the Brisbane Airport to the Port of Brisbane, and into the south-eastern suburbs were the hardest hit.

Meteorologist Matt Marshall said conditions had eased after a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane earlier on Tuesday.

“Conditions have eased to below warning thresholds for the moment, although the situation continues to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if needed,” Mr Marshall said.

In north Queensland, a monsoon trough continues to hover over the northern peninsula, with the monsoon flow confined to the Torres Strait.

“But moisture is generally being eaten up by Tropical Cyclone Lucas in the northern Coral Ssea,” Mr Marshall said.

“A monsoon surge may return to the gulf by Thursday, with the possibility of further tropical low development over the weekend, although current modelling suggests the system would push to the west.”

-ABC