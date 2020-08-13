News State Queensland Brisbane Three suspicious fires in Brisbane’s Highgate Hill damage houses and cars
Updated:

Three suspicious fires in Brisbane’s Highgate Hill damage houses and cars

Two houses and cars were damaged in the suspicious fires at Highgate Hill. Photo: ABC News/Dean Caton
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Police have appealed for witnesses after a spate of suspicious fires in inner Brisbane overnight.

Emergency services were called to the first incident at 9:30pm, where a house on Franklin Street in Highgate Hill was on fire.

The blaze was extinguished.

However, a short time later crews were called to another fire at a home on the same street.

That house was extensively damaged.

While at the scene, a third fire was reported at a unit block on Hampstead Road, around the corner from Franklin Street.

Multiple cars parked underneath the building were damaged.

A crime scene has been declared on each street.

No-one was injured.

ABC

Trending Now

War of words rages over hotel quarantine fiasco
TAFEs deliver $92.5 billion boost to the economy every year, report finds
The Bachelor Episode 1: Redheads are people too!
‘Fine line’: How New South Wales can avoid Victoria’s stringent lockdowns
Russia says experts with ‘groundless’ coronavirus vaccine safety concerns are just jealous
Michael Pascoe: HomeBuilder not enough to ease three-year construction slide
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video