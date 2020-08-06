Police have shot a man during a confrontation at a house in Mount Gravatt, on Brisbane’s south side.

An officer was stabbed in the face, prompting his female colleague to open fire, hitting the suspect multiple times.

Emergency crews were called to Hillgrove Street in Mount Gravatt about 5:00pm.

A heavy police presence quickly arrived in the street, which was cordoned off.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Police said they attended a property in the street to serve documents to man in his 20s.

The man allegedly attacked a male officer with a knife while they were still outside the property.

The officer received serious injuries to his face and his partner then opened fire.

Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming said he understood the man was shot at least three times.

“It is very sad and unfortunate two people have been wounded and in serious conditions,” he said.

Investigations are focusing on whether the officers were on the footpath or on the man’s property.

“They [officers] did their best to retreat — we are lucky it was not worse than it is,” Superintendent Fleming said.

“Two police from an inquiry office turning up at a house [to deliver documents] is an everyday event.

“What followed is not an everyday event.”

Police forensic officers will remain at the scene overnight.

The injured officer is receiving treatment at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

The man is undergoing surgery for the gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

One local resident, Jamie Sporne, said he saw about 50 police officers in the street when he arrived home on Wednesday afternoon.

“Apparently there was a guy walking around … with a paring knife in his hand and [he] approached one of the police officers,” Mr Sporne said.

“And he just slashes one of their faces from like one side to the other.

“Then the other cop apparently just pulled out [her] gun and started shooting at the guy and fired 10 times and hit him.”

