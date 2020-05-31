Suspects’ surrender ends Brisbane hostage siege

Police who were negotiating with a man and woman inside a home north-west of Brisbane say the pair is now in custody and assisting police.

Officers said they were called to Everton Hills just after 3:00am after reports of a couple acting suspiciously.

It will be alleged the pair had been trying to break into houses in the area and was disturbed by the police dog squad.

Police said the couple fled and broke into a nearby home on Atrium Way, where they were tracked by the dog squad.

An emergency declaration was made about 6:00am.

Police said the four residents of the home were able to leave safely and specialist officers had been negotiating with a man and a woman who remained inside.

Those living in nearby streets, bounded by South Pine Road, Dawson Parade and Gallery Lane were urged to stay in their homes.

–ABC