News State Queensland Brisbane Suspects’ surrender ends Brisbane hostage siege
Updated:

Suspects’ surrender ends Brisbane hostage siege

The standoff scene on Atrium Way, Everton Hills, Brisbane. Photo: Nine/Sophie Upcroft
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Police who were negotiating with a man and woman inside a home north-west of Brisbane say the pair is now in custody and assisting police.

Officers said they were called to Everton Hills just after 3:00am after reports of a couple acting suspiciously.

It will be alleged the pair had been trying to break into houses in the area and was disturbed by the police dog squad.

Police said the couple fled and broke into a nearby home on Atrium Way, where they were tracked by the dog squad.

An emergency declaration was made about 6:00am.

Police said the four residents of the home were able to leave safely and specialist officers had been negotiating with a man and a woman who remained inside.

Those living in nearby streets, bounded by South Pine Road, Dawson Parade and Gallery Lane were urged to stay in their homes.

ABC

Trending Now

From locked-down India to Brisbane: Fashion designer Dui Cameron’s mad dash back home
First-home buyers flood the market as COVID-19 drives down prices
Supermarket restrictions
Supermarkets ease buying restrictions as excess workers drop off
US astronauts launch into orbit on privately built SpaceX rocket
Prince Louis christening
What’s in a name? Turns out not much, writes Red Symons
Michael Pascoe: The grants scandal vastly bigger than #sportsrorts
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video