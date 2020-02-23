Police shoot and kill man in Brisbane’s CBD

Police have shot and killed a man outside the Westin Hotel on Mary Street in central Brisbane.

Two other people are believed to have been wounded in the incident and were being treated by paramedics at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing two officers draw their guns on a man seen opening the door of his vehicle outside the Westin Hotel shortly before shots rang out.

Witnesses said he was armed with a knife and had been threatening people.

The hotel was locked down under police instructions and guests were told not to leave their rooms.

Any news? We are in the hotel and told not to leave room. — David Hill (@Hillhome) February 23, 2020

Police closed Mary and Edward streets, in the heart of Brisbane’s CBD, and warned drivers and pedestrians to steer clear of the area.

It is understood police arrived at the scene within minutes and called on the suspect to drop his weapon before what was described as a volley of four to six shots rang out.

Nearby residents said they ran for their lives as the shots were fired.

More to come.