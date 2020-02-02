Brisbane police dog stabbed after tracking and cornering alleged car thieves

A veteran police dog is recovering after being stabbed as he ran down two men fleeing from an allegedly stolen car in Brisbane.

Kaos and his handler began chasing the suspects after they ran from a suspect car in Gordon Park about 1.30am on Sunday, police said.

They tracked the men, aged 21 and 24, across the inner-city suburb for 15 minutes.

“During the apprehension of the men the police dog received a large stab wound to the chest,” a spokesman said.

Kaos’ human handler did what he could to stem the flow of blood before the hero pooch was rushed to a veterinary clinic for emergency surgery, where he is reported to be in a stable condition.

The men were charged with serious animal cruelty, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, assaulting and obstructing police.

The pair were denied bail and are expected to appear at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Monday.

Two women, aged 25 and 29, and a man, 22, were also charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

They are expected to appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on February 17.

Kaos is a 7-year-old general purpose police dog assigned to the Brisbane Region.

– AAP