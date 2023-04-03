News State QLD News Search under way after plane vanishes in central Qld
Updated:
Live

Search under way after plane vanishes in central Qld

missing plane qld
RACQ CQ said the search had resumed by 9am Monday.
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A plane with two people on board is missing in central Queensland after failing to arrive at an airpark west of Proserpine in Queensland.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre is leading the search mission for the missing light aircraft.

The aircraft left cattle station Natal Downs, south of Charters Towers on Sunday afternoon.

It was reported missing after failing to arrive at Lakeside Airpark, Proserpine, by 6.30pm.

Two helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft involved in the search overnight failed to find any trace of the missing aircraft.

RACQ CQ said the search had resumed by 9am Monday.

– with AAP

Topics:

Australian Maritime Safety Authority

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

age pension
Ask the Expert: How your superannuation balance might affect your pension
Record-breaking rower eyes stack of pancakes
Fan invasion: Australian GP admits security failures
Yunupingu
Giant of the nation, Indigenous leader Yunupingu dies
food delivery service
Lite n’ Easy leads the way in healthy meal delivery services
the claremont murders
The Claremont Murders: The latest true crime TV drama continues our obsession with serial killers