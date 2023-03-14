Hunt for armed assailant in Queensland town ends

Live

A police manhunt in a Queensland town has ended after an armed assailant was found dead.

Police made an emergency declaration at 10pm on Monday after reports of an armed person in the town of Warwick, southwest of Brisbane.

Specialist police entered a residence about 8.15am on Tuesday, and a 38-year-old man was located deceased.

No shots were fired, and no threats were made.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

The emergency declaration was Queensland’s second in two days after a near 10-hour siege in Townsville that ended on Monday morning.

A 50-year-old man was found dead in a Kirwan home after firing several shots that hit nearby houses and the vehicles of responding officers.

– AAP