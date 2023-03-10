News State QLD News School kids out of hospital, substance still a mystery
Updated:
Live

School kids out of hospital, substance still a mystery

Qld students hospital
Paramedics said 22 Townsville students were treated for nausea, abdominal pain and lightheadedness. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

More than a dozen children hospitalised after eating an unknown substance on a north Queensland school bus have been released after a night of medical care.

Police and the education department are investigating how 22 students, aged between eight and 12 consumed the substance, reportedly in lollies, before feeling unwell at the Bluewater State School in Townsville on Thursday.

Paramedics said the children were treated for symptoms including nausea, abdominal pain and lightheadedness.

All 15 Bluewater State School children being treated by the Townsville Hospital and Health Service were discharged from care on Friday, the hospital said in a statement.

Bluewater State School said it could not provide further details due to privacy issues.

Queensland Police and the Department of Education have been contacted for comment on the investigation.

– AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

kmart
Kmart eyes strong partners, with Canada the first step into global markets
Germany Shooting
Seven reported dead in shooting at church in Germany
microplastic
Oceans awash with micro-plastic pollution due to ‘unprecedented’ increase
Anthony Albanese
Education deal with India as Australia seeks trade boom
Bombshell crime claims about Hillsong finances rock Parliament
Qld flood
Crocs lurk, elderly evacuated amid record floods