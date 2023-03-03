News State QLD News Cordingley murder accused Singh faces Queensland court
Cordingley murder accused Singh faces Queensland court

Rajwinder Singh charged with murder

The man accused of murdering Toyah Cordingley more than four years ago has faced court in Queensland for the first time.

Rajwinder Singh is charged with the murder of the 24-year-old at Wanghetti Beach, north of Cairns, in October 2018.

The 38-year-old appeared via videolink in Cairns Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

Police prosecutors told magistrate Cathy McLennan they will provide a brief of evidence by April 14, with a committal mention set down for April 28.

Singh has been remanded in custody.

Defence lawyer Derek Perkins professed his client’s innocence outside the courthouse.

“Mr Singh is innocent until proven guilty,” Mr Perkins told reporters after the hearing.

Singh was arrested in Delhi last year after a four-year manhunt before being extradited to Queensland via Melbourne this week.

– AAP

Toyah Cordingley

