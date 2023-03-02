News State QLD News Murder suspect returning to Qld after India manhunt
Murder suspect returning to Qld after India manhunt

Rajwinder Singh Toyah Cordingley
Rajwinder Singh has left Victoria for Queensland to face charges over the death of Toyah Cordingley. Photo: AAP
The man suspected of murdering Queensland woman Toyah Cordingley is en route to Cairns where he is expected to be charged with murder.

Rajwinder Singh, 38, departed Melbourne on board a private jet on Thursday morning after spending his first night behind bars in Australia.

He is expected to touch down under police escort at the Queensland Government Air (QGAir) base in Cairns on Thursday.

Rajwinder Singh, 38, arrived in Melbourne from Delhi on Wednesday, where a magistrate ordered his return to the state he allegedly fled shortly after Ms Cordingley’s body was found on a beach near Cairns in October 2018.

Police believe he hid out in Punjab state after fleeing Australia, leaving behind his wife and three children at their Innisfail home.

Detective Acting Superintendent Kevin Goan said on Wednesday Ms Cordingley’s family had been told Mr Singh would soon return to Queensland.

“They’re clearly overwhelmed, but delighted that again, the judicial process will commence on Australian soil in the very near future,” he told reporters outside the Melbourne court on Wednesday.

Magistrate Martin Grinberg ordered Mr Singh to be extradited to Queensland after hearing police had DNA and telephone evidence allegedly linking him to the case.

He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear at a court in Cairns this week.

Toyah Cordingley

